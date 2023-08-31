Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Phlur
Father Figure Eau De Parfum
£96.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Need a few alternatives?
Rebecca Minkoff
Eau De Parfum
BUY
$22.47
$55.00
Nordstrom Rack
Neal's Yard Remedies
Remedies To Roll - Women's Balance 9ml
BUY
£11.00
Neal's Yard Remedies
Phlur
Father Figure Eau De Parfum
BUY
£96.00
Selfridges
Diptyque
L'eau De Néroli Eau De Toilette
BUY
$175.00
Diptyque
More from Phlur
Phlur
Phlur Father Figure Eau De Parfum
BUY
$96.00
Sephora
Phlur
Solar Power Eau De Parfum
BUY
£96.00
Selfridges
Phlur
Eau De Parfum 50 Ml
BUY
$96.00
Anthropologie
Phlur
Missing Person Body Lotion
BUY
$36.00
Phlur
More from Fragrance
Rebecca Minkoff
Eau De Parfum
BUY
$22.47
$55.00
Nordstrom Rack
Neal's Yard Remedies
Remedies To Roll - Women's Balance 9ml
BUY
£11.00
Neal's Yard Remedies
Phlur
Father Figure Eau De Parfum
BUY
£96.00
Selfridges
Diptyque
L'eau De Néroli Eau De Toilette
BUY
$175.00
Diptyque
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted