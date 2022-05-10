United States
UGG x Tschabalala Self
Fatale Heel Boot
$400.00
At Ugg
Tschabalala Self is a Harlem-born artist whose crossdisciplinary work explores ideas about the body, traversing different artistic and craft traditions. Adding our iconic materials to a silhouette inspired by the female leads in her experimental play, Sounding Board, this high-heeled suede boot features sultry contrast colors that make a statement from afar, playing with ideas of singularity and duality. The design references UGG DNA with a generous seam, but reimagines and reconstructs our heritage with new and exciting colors.