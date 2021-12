New Balance

Fast Flight Half Zip

Add a youthful sprint to your step with the bold, versatile Fast Flight Half Zip. Inspired by the spirit of youthful athletes, this women's pullover top features bold colors and bright details to help you make a statement wherever you go. NB DRYx technology helps keep you dry, with reflective details for style and pockets for easy-access storage.