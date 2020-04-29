Pixi

Fast Flash Facial!

$22.00

At Pixi

Product Details •Deluxe travel sizes of Peel & Polish, Glow Tonic and Rose Flash Balm •Peel & Polish enzyme peel resurfaces for smoother, softer skin •Brighten with famous Glow Tonic •Moisturizes and brighten with Rose Flash Balm •Getting that signature Pixi glow has never been easier! Kit contains: Deluxe travel sizes of Peel & Polish, Glow Tonic, Rose Flash Balm •Not tested on animals How To-Apply Peel & Polish •Use AM or PM. •Apply onto clean skin, avoiding eye area. •Leave on for up to 2 minutes. •For extra exfoliation, gently massage onto face for 30 seconds. •Rinse off and pat dry. •Use 2-3 times per week or as needed. Glow Tonic •Use AM and PM. •Saturate a cotton pad with the tonic and sweep across face, neck, and décolletage after cleansing, avoiding eye area. Rose Flash Balm •Use as & when needed. •To use as a treatment primer, apply a thin layer before makeup. •To use as a mask, apply a thick layer and leave on for 5 minutes & rinse off. Ingredients Peel & Polish Water/Aqua/Eau, Lactic Acid, Polylactic Acid, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propanediol, Ceteareth-20, Beraclay Light Red, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Saccharum Officinarum (Sugar Cane) Extract, Acer Saccharum (Sugar Maple) Extract, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Fruit Extract, Vaccinium Myrtillus Fruit Extract, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Polyglceryl-3 Cocoate, Butylene Glycol, Maltooligosyl Glucoside, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Dipentaerythrityl Tri-Polyhydroxystearate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Xanthan Gum, Polyglceryl-4 Caprate, Polyglceryl-6 Caprylate, Polyglceryl-6 Ricinoleate, Pentylene Glycol, Sorbic Acid, Hydroxyphenyl Propamidobenzoic Acid, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Benzoic Acid, Tocopherol. 15 ml/ 0.5 fl. oz Glow Tonic Water/Aqua/Eau, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice,