Moisturize and protect skin on-the-go with Alba Botanica Fast Fix SPF 30 Sun Stick. This convenient sunscreen glides right on with a soft, sheer finish. Made with nourishing botanical extracts, this easy-to-store sun stick provides broad spectrum protection against sunburn, skin cancer and premature signs of aging. Our sunscreen is water resistant for up to 80 minutes and is recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation. Our 100% vegetarian formula does not contain any oxybenzone, octinoxate or synthetic fragrances. It's also biodegradable, never tested on animals and free of active sunscreen ingredients that may harm coral reefs. Includes two 0.5 oz. Alba Botanica Fast Fix SPF 30 Sun Stick. At Alba Botanica, our product family constantly evolves alongside health, beauty, and ingredient knowledge and trends. We're dedicated to making high quality, 100% vegetarian products that overflow with botanical ingredients. Do beautiful - that's the motto that motivates our body loving products that nourish the skin, hair and, of course, the soul.