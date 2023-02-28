MateStar

Fast Charger, 2pack

[iPhone Charger PD Fast Charging]:The Type-C port power delivery fast wall plug and 6ft usb c lightning cords can provide a maximum of 20W output power to charge your phone,which can reach up to 3X faster than the Apple standard 5W charger.And they take less time to charge the iPhone 13 up to 100%. [Apple Mfi-Certified Lighing Cable]: MateStar Type C to lightning cable has completed MFi certification requirements,Which can be found on the official site of Mfi-Certified.These iphone fast charger cables use the newest C94 lightning end design for fast charging, which can safely and quickly charge your iPhone/iPad device.The Apple MFi Certification ensures 100% flawless compatibility with Apple devices. No any trigger warning messages. [Safe & Reliable]: These PD fast wall chargers have multipotent safety system ensures complete protection for the apple devices,which certified by MFi, UL, ETL, FCC, CE, ROHS. They can avoid from over-voltage, over-charge, over-heat, etc. The newest smart chip of the apple MFi certified usb-c lightning cable can match the current required by the phone automatically,charges the iPhone/iPad device fast,safely,and steadily. [Universal Compatibility]: MateStar PD adapter wall plug supports power delivery fast charge for iPhone 14/13/13Pro/13ProMax/13Mini/12/12Pro/12ProMax/12Mini/11/11Pro/11Pro MAX/XS/XS MAX/XR/X/8/8Plus/iPad 8th/2020/Pro 12.9" gen1/Pro 12.9" gen2/Pro 10.5"/Air3 10.5"/mini5 7.9".These usb c iphone chargers also support the standard charge (5V/2.4A max) for iPhone 7 Plus/7/6 Plus/6/6S Plus/6S/5S/5C/5/iPad Mini 4/3/2, iPad Air 2/1, iPad 6/5 etc. [What You Get]: 2pack USB C iPhone fast charger block and 2pack 6ft typec lightning cables, which have a hassle-free lifetime warranty. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, we will resolve your issue within 24 hours.