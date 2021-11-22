Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Zara
Fashionably London 40ml
£15.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Fashionably London 40ml
Need a few alternatives?
Gucci
Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau De Parfum Set
BUY
$148.00
Nordstrom
Dior
Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet 3-piece Fragrance Set
BUY
$131.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Lancôme
Idôle Traveler Gift Set
BUY
$65.00
Ulta
Marc Jacobs
Mini Daisy Perfume Set
BUY
$25.00
Sephora
More from Zara
Zara
Metallic Thread Knit Trousers
BUY
£27.99
Zara
Zara
Fashionably London 40ml
BUY
£15.99
Zara
Zara
Energetically New York 40ml
BUY
£15.99
Zara
Zara
Stunningly Venice 40ml
BUY
£15.99
Zara
More from Fragrance
Zara
Energetically New York 40ml
BUY
£15.99
Zara
Zara
Stunningly Venice 40ml
BUY
£15.99
Zara
Zara
Boldly Seoul 40ml
BUY
£15.99
Zara
Zara
Gracefully Madrid 40ml
BUY
£15.99
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted