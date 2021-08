Collina Strada

Fashion Face Mask With Bows

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Collina Strada

MADE FROM ROSE SYLK DEADSTOCK MATERIALS FROM COLLINA STRADA COLLECTIONS. EACH MASK IS UNIQUE DUE TO LIMITED FABRIC AND INHERENT VARIATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF DEADSTOCK FABRICS. THE MASK YOU RECEIVE WILL NOT BE EXACTLY LIKE THE ONE PICTURED.