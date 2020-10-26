Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Booties
Treasure & Bond
Farrah Studded Bootie
$99.95
$49.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Dainty studs dotting the sole add subtle edge to this minimalist ankle boot finished with a clean-cut topline.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Bar III
Melanay Booties
$89.50
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Circus by Sam Edelman
Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Booties
$99.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
INC International Concepts
Bevie Booties
$129.50
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Wild Pair
Ryyder Lace-up Booties
$79.50
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Treasure & Bond
Treasure & Bond
Harmony Platform Sandal
$89.95
$35.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Chunky Knit Accent Pillow
$69.00
$27.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Drapey Classic Shirt
$69.00
$34.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Everyday Stonewash Quilt
$149.00
$89.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Booties
promoted
Bar III
Melanay Booties
$89.50
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Circus by Sam Edelman
Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Booties
$99.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
INC International Concepts
Bevie Booties
$129.50
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Wild Pair
Ryyder Lace-up Booties
$79.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted