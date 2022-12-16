United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Paire
Farrah Flare With Bows / 34″ Inseam
$345.00$293.25
At Paire
Party in pants! These pants are all about drama and movement. We added bow details to our uber-flattering Farrah flares to make them extra fun and distinctive. We make these long specifically so you can customize the length to shoes of your choice. Made from our signature PowerTech fabric, this pant smooths, lifts and supports for a flawless fit. This style runs true to size. This model is 5'8" and wearing a Size 2.