Elrene Home Fashions

Farmhouse Living Fall Buffalo Check Tablecloth

$28.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Stylish, rustic and beautiful the Farmhouse Living Collection offers everything you need to create the shabby chic, modern country home. This fashionable tablecloth is made from premium quality cotton and features the perfect buffalo check pattern in Halloween orange and black to create the best Farmhouse Halloween look. Excellent for events, parties, and everyday décor use during the fall. Soft cotton can be easily ironed to release stubborn creases and make your tablecloth wrinkle free. Delicately hemmed edge adds a finished look and prevents wear and tear. Available in several sizes and shapes including rectangle, square, oval and round. Coordinate to all the items in our Farmhouse Living collection including napkins, placemats, pot holders, kitchen towels, kitchen mats and window treatments. 100% cotton. Easy care, machine washable.