MacKenzie-Childs

Farmers Market Tote

$210.00 $126.00

Buy Now Review It

At MacKenzie-Childs

Fill this casual-chic Farmers Market Tote to the top with fresh fruit or gorgeous vegetables from the market—it’s strong enough to get your harvest all the way home. The cotton shell is outfitted with a colorful veggie print that’s lined with water-resistant polyester. It has drawstring sides and checked webbed straps to make it look all the more luxe.