Farmacy

Farmer’s Market Kit

$52.00 $45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farmacy

What It Is Four farm-fresh best sellers in a value-priced skincare gift set ($52 value)! These minis create a clean routine to hydrate, replenish and treat skin for healthy-looking radiance. Green Clean makeup meltaway cleansing balm 0.4 fl oz / 12 ml Very Cherry Bright 15% clean vitamin C serum 0.34 fl oz / 10 ml Daily Greens oil-free gel moisturizer 0.5 fl oz / 15 ml Honey Potion renewing antioxidant hydration mask 0.5 oz / 15 g