The Mighties Cosmetics Gift Set

$45.00

The Farmacy Way: Our goal is simple. We want to bring out the best version of your radiant self with the best possible, naturally derived ingredients. Each women's skincare and beauty product we craft uses cutting-edge science to harness the healing powers of ingredients that Mother Nature has been so kind as to provide for us. All Our Faves: Each set comes with our natural makeup remover, Green Clean, the Honey Drop moisturizer, the Honey Potion face mask, and the firming Sleep Tight night balm. And only because we like you, we'll throw in a bonus sample of our Dew it All eye cream! Green Clean: Sunflower and ginger root oils gently remove even the toughest long-wear makeup without stripping or drying, leaving skin hydrated and silky smooth. All-natural Moringa extract lifts away impurities from pollution so your skin stays younger, longer. Honey, Meet Our Honey: The dynamic duo of Honey Potion & Honey Drop will lock in moisture to revitalize, plump, and nourish your skin. Sleep Tight: Brighten up a bit! Farmacy eye cream treats the total eye zone and helps minimize the signs of aging, stress and fatigue with natural antioxidants and vitamin C.