Farmacy

The Giving Back Pack

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

A Feel Good Gift ($48 value!): Each skin care kit comes with our natural makeup remover, Green Clean, the Honey Halo face moisturizer, Deep Sweep face toner and the Honeymoon Glow night serum. Most importantly, for every set sold we're donating 20 meals to Feeding America! Green Clean Cleansing Balm: Sunflower and ginger root oils gently remove even the toughest long-wear makeup without stripping or drying, leaving skin hydrated and silky smooth. All-natural Moringa extract lifts away impurities from pollution so your skin stays younger, longer. Deep Face Exfoliator: The facial toner uses 2% BHA (salicylic acid) and papaya enzymes to gently exfoliate and deep clean — minimizing the look of pores and revealing a healthy-looking complexion. Hydrate and Soothe: Honey Halo face moisturizer for women and men is made with antioxidant-rich, ultra-hydrating buckwheat honey that renews the skin’s appearance for a dewy, healthy-looking glow. Beauty Sleep: Honeymoon Glow AHA face serum uses a 14% AHA / BHA / gentle flower acids blend to resurface, hydrate and clarify dull skin, all while you're fast asleep! About the Skincare Set A new, limited-edition set that fights hunger! For every kit sold, we’ll donate 20 meals to Feeding America. The set ($48 value!) features four best-selling minis to create a complete, everyday skincare routine that cleanses, tones, treats + hydrates. Thank you for helping us plant seeds for change! Green House features .4 fl. oz / 12 ml of Green Clean, 1.7 fl oz / 50 ml of Deep Sweep, 0.3 fl. oz / 10 ml of Honeymoon Glow & .5 fl. oz / 15ml of Honey Halo. Farmacy product are crafted from naturally derived ingredients, and are not tested on animals. About Farmacy Farmer Cultivated & Scientist Activated. We use cutting-edge science to harness the healing powers of ingredients found in nature. The result is farm-to-face skincare that lives up to its full potency and potential through clean, thoughtful formulas. GREEN CLEAN makeup removing cleansing balm 12 ml, 0.4 fl. oz DEEP SWEEP 2% BHA pore cleaning toner 50 ml, 1.7 fl. oz HONEYMOON GLOW 14% AHA resurfacing night serum 10 ml, 0.3 fl. oz HONEY HALO ultra-hydrating ceramide moisturizer 30 ml, 1 fl. oz