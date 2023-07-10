Farmacy

Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm

$24.00 $18.00

The Farmacy Way: Our goal is simple. We want to bring out the best version of your radiant self with the best possible, naturally derived ingredients. Each skincare and beauty product we craft uses cutting-edge science to harness the healing powers of ingredients that Mother Nature has been so kind as to provide for us. Melt That Makeup: Sunflower and ginger root oils gently remove even the toughest long-wear makeup without stripping or drying, leaving skin hydrated and silky smooth. All-natural Moringa extract lifts away impurities from pollution so your skin stays younger, longer. Natural Exfoliation: Natural enzymes found in papayas exfoliate and provide you with a wonderful, healthy glow — no makeup required. Only The Best: The eye and face makeup cleaner for women is created from only naturally derived ingredients including moringa tree and turmeric extracts. It's also free of parabens, sulfates, artificial coloring and is not tested on animals. How To Use: Scoop a generous amount with the included spatula, and use your fingertips to massage into skin with gentle upward and outward circular motions. The solid balm will melt into an oil on contact with skin, then a milky lather when water is applied. Splash with water or wipe off with a warm, damp washcloth.