United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Farm Rio
Farm Rio Toucans Wrap Maxi Dress
$228.00$129.95
At Anthropologie
Style No. 4130638280164; Color Code: 085 Adorned with a flock of colorful toucans, this maxi dress grants your warm-weather wardrobe a playfully tropical twist. About Farm Rio What began as a handful of goods at a local fashion fair booth has grown into one of Brazil's most recognizable labels for sun-soaked dressing. With vibrant colors, bold silhouettes, and feminine details embedded in every design, Farm Rio's cheerful creations are crafted with an exotic, toes-in-the-sand spirit that's simultaneously fashion-forward and vintage-inspired. Exclusively for Anthropologie Viscose Adjustable straps Wrapped maxi silhouette Tie closure Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 52.25" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Petite falls 48.25" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Plus falls 52" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'9"