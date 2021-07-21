Farm Rio

Farm Rio Elinor Tunic Dress

$208.00 $119.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130638280130; Color Code: 095 Adorned with an abundance of springtime's sweetest blooms, this tunic dress promises effortless femininity - no matter how you style it. About Farm Rio What began as a handful of goods at a local fashion fair booth has grown into one of Brazil's most recognizable labels for sun-soaked dressing. With vibrant colors, bold silhouettes, and feminine details embedded in every design, Farm Rio's cheerful creations are crafted with an exotic, toes-in-the-sand spirit that's simultaneously fashion-forward and vintage-inspired. Exclusively for Anthropologie Viscose Tunic silhouette Back zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 36.25" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Plus falls 39" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Model Notes Model is 5'10"