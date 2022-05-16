Sand & Stable™

Faringham Swing Chair With Stand

$559.99 $399.99

Add a distinctive touch to your backyard or patio space with this modern swing chair. The stand and chair are made from metal, while the egg-shaped chair is made from resin rattan in an open wicker weave. We love that the rattan is resistant to water, fading, mildew, and corrosion, so it stands up to regular outdoor use. This chair accommodates up to 250 lbs. and is suspended by a metal chain. Handles on the sides of the chair opening allow you to sit back and exit the chair with ease. Plus, a seat cushion and headrest cushion are included for additional support. The cushions are filled with synthetic fiber and upholstered in a weather-resistant polyester blend.