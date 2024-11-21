Briogeo

Farewell Frizz Blow Dry Perfection & Heat Protectant Crème

$26.00 $18.20

Buy Now Review It

At Briogeo

Style No. 4130583310004; Color Code: 040 Discover the Somerset: Our bestselling, best-reviewed dress, ever. Remember the sisterhood of the traveling pants? The Somerset is for grown-ups, but it has that magic. Insanely flattering, on everyone. Extremely versatile, for every style. The perfect outfit, for everything. If you're shopping for your first, we should warn you: You won't stop at one. You'll start a collection. Polyester; polyurethane coating; viscose lining Side-slant pockets Tiered mini silhouette Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: Falls 35.5" from shoulder Petite: Falls 33.25" from shoulder Plus: Falls 38" from shoulder