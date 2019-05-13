Sies Marjan

Farah Laminated Crinkle Tote In Pink

$285.00 $200.00

Sies Marjan is a luxury ready-to-wear label based in New York City. Designed by Dutch creative director Sander Lak, it signifies the first names of his father Sies, and his mother Marjan. Established in 2016 with an in-house atelier, Sies Marjan evokes a narrative of colour, proportion, and subversive fabrication. The Farah Laminated Crinkle Tote is crafted from a technical blend fabrication in a lightweight weave and features a crinkle finish. Technical blend fabrication in a lightweight weave Double shoulder straps Crinkle finish fabrication Small side embroidered logo patch in burgundy Made in Italy Material 98% Polyester, 8% Acrylic