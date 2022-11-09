Reformation

Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan

$248.00

Buy Now Review It

At Reformation

Minimal effort. The Fantino is a long sleeve, collared cardigan made out of soft, cashmere fabric. It features a deep v neckline and functional, center front buttons so you can wear it open or closed depending on your mood. We’re working to eliminate virgin cashmere–and its big carbon footprint–with our new 90% recycled, 10% virgin cashmere. It's not perfect (yet), but it has 87% less of the carbon impact than conventional cashmere, and 100% of the cuteness. Anything we made before introducing our 90% recycled cashmere uses a still-sustainable, slightly less recycled blend.