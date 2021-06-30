Hyrew

Fantesi 2 Pcs Portable Lint Remover Lint Roller Clothes Fuzz Shaver Manual Brush Scratch Cut Shaver Tool, Manual Fabric Shaver For Sweater Woven Coat Carpet, Knitted, Pet Hair

£5.99

About this item ❤Good material: Pure copper head, ensures a long service time. ❤Good function: Easily removes pet hair, crumbs, lint and more without leaving a sticky residue behind. ❤Keep elegant: Restores your clothes and fabrics to a fresh new look excellent for removing fuzz balls on clothes even on the sofa. ❤Battery-free: No more batteries wasted unlike battery operated cloth shavers which fail to continuously bring strong power. ❤Wide occasion: Great for cleaning your clothing, bedding, furniture, and car upholstery.