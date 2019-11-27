Fantastical Animals Sticky Notes

Featuring Alice Scott's striking black and white illustrations of fantastical animals, these sticky notepads are inspired by vintage zoological studies. Capturing the pre-photography era of animal illustrations with whimsical flair, these sticky notepads come in three sizes and feature unusual depictions of dodos, zebras and other animals. They make an artistic gift for organizing school and office work and writing notes and reminders.