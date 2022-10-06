Fanola

Fanola No-orange Mask

$15.79

Ideal, for grey, super lightened, or decolored hair Violet pigment tones down unwanted yellow hues on grey, light blonde, or streaked hair With time comes change, and hair is usually the first place we notice it. But don't stress any more if the grey streaks are setting in. Fanola has you covered with their line of No Orange Shampoo. It's made with a blue pigment that turns down the grey or lightened hairs to be less noticeable. There's nothing wrong with going grey, but this No Orange Shampoo helps you keep your color consistent and vibrant. It's an easy way to help time pass with a little more grace. Features: Ideal, for grey, super lightened, or decolored hair Violet pigment tones down unwanted yellow hues on grey, light blonde, or streaked hair MASK Anti-Orange deep conditioning mask with blue pigment suitable for colored hair with dark shades. Detangles, nourishes and hydrates, neutralizing undesired copper/red reflections. How/When: After shampooing with No Orange Shampoo, apply to the lengths and ends of towel-dried hair. Leave on for 3-5 minutes and rinse carefully. Use gloves to prevent staining hands. Can be used 2-3 times a week after No Orange shampoo to help restore softness. SKU: SO-41M-02