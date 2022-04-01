Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Fanny Pack – Light Blue

At a glance Recycled Polyester Customizable with Patches Fit & style Fanny pack makes a great hands-free carrying option Light blue fanny pack with multicolored pastel strap and gold-tone hardware for a sweet look Adjustable strap lets you find a comfy fit The strap at smallest is 29.25” (74.2cm) and longest is 40” (101.6cm) in circumference with all components included This item is customizable with patches Number of patches that can fit depends on width of patches chosen — reference patch size chart for an idea of what might fit Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 6 Inches (H) x 11.5 Inches (W) x 3 Inches (D) Shell Material: 100% Recycled Polyester Interior Features: No Compartments or Pockets Exterior Features: Adjustable Strap Main Compartment Closure: Zip Closure Battery: No Battery Used Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean Street Date: April 2, 2022 TCIN: 83814593 UPC: 195994912351 Item Number (DPCI): 251-10-4213 Origin: Imported Description Make any adventure a little easier by going hands-free with this Fanny Pack from Stoney Clover Lane x Target. Designed in a light blue hue, that's complemented with a gold-tone zipper, this fanny pack allows you to keep your essentials within easy reach. Wear this fanny pack as is, or give it a personalized touch by customizing with Stoney Clover Lane x Target patches. To figure out how many patches will fit, refer to the patch size chart. Lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane sparks self-expression through its line of candy-colored, customizable accessories. Now Stoney Clover Lane x Target brings you a limited-time warm-weather collection with countless options to mix, match and personalize – wherever your adventures may take you. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. Customizable with Patches This item can be customized with patches from the Stoney Clover Lane x Target Collection If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.