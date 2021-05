Baggu

Fanny Pack

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Baggu

A hands-free bag for any outing. Surprisingly spacious and made from durable, heavyweight nylon for easy cleaning. Wear across the body, over the shoulder or around the waist. ● Two main compartments ● Interior zip pocket ● Measures 6 ½" × 8" × 2" ● 48" max strap length ● Recycled heavyweight nylon, ripstop nylon lining ● Machine washable