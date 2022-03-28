FANDAMEI

Nail Art Decoration Kit: The kit includes 15pcs pink nail art brushes, 5pcs nail dotting pen, 12 colors 5g fine glitter, 1 box 12 grids nail butterfly glitter, 1 box 12 grids nail heart glitter sequins, 1 box 12 grids nail foil flakes, 1 box clear nail rhinestones, 1 box colorful nail art rhinestones and 1pcs small nail dust brush. Nail Design Tools: 15pcs nail art brushes includes flat head brushes, oblique head brushes, drawing brushes, liner brushes, fan shape brushes and doting brush for drawing thin lines, animal, flowers, leaves and all patterns you want. Dotting rhinestones and other nail decorations. Sweeping away excess glitter sequins. 5pcs nail dotting pen have the same size ball on one end and different sizes on the other for various sizes and patterns dotting and painting. Nail Art Fine Glitter: Comes with 12 Colors 5g fine glitter includes: Red, Pink, Purple, Orange, Brown, Lake Blue, Royal Blue, Green, Yellow, Silver, White and Black. The 12 Colors are base, bright, useful and sparkle. Superfine shiny dust bring more possibilities of irresistible beauty. You can use them separate or mixed to create endless charming nail art style. Nail Art Glitter Sequins& Foil Chips: 1 box holographic 3D nail butterfly glitter, super shinny and multi color. Cute and elegant. 1 box nail heart shape glitter sequins, made with high quality pigment bring prefect effect. 1 box nail foil chips, super thin and soft, easy to press into chip, powder or any shape you want. Ideal to apply on UV gel nails, acrylic nails, natural nails, nail tips, gel polish, acrylic nail powder ,etc. Nail Art Rhinestones: 1 box clear nail rhinestones have 3 different sizes(0.2mm, 0.25mm and 0.4mm)sparkle and shine give you more choices to design and combine. 1 box colorful nail rhinestones have 1 size of 0.2mm and 12 different colors. Big amount of rhinestones help you create multiples styles. Flat back rhinestones, easy to apply and can keep longer and strong.