Pink Haley

Fancy Handmade Rattan Fan

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wolf & Badger

Style notes Add a touch of balinese style to your walls with the rattan fan wall art decor. This beautifully handwoven of natural rattan materials woven by our Balinese artisan, our handwoven fan wall decor art adds a dose of happiness wherever its hung. Made of natural rattan. Has loop for hanging. Handmade in Indonesia.