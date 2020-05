Lily Pulitzer

Fancy Flamingo Pool

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pottery Barn Kids

Splash it out with this Lilly Pulitzer Fancy Flamingo Pool. With bright prints and a fun flamingo design, it’ll make every day a pool day. Imagined exclusively for Pottery Barn Kids by Lilly Pulitzer, the iconic brand that started with a juice stand and a shift dress in Palm Beach and has been making people smile ever since with its vibrant hand-painted prints.