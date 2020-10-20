Fancy Feast

The Feastivities Advent Calendar

Make your feline friend feel meowy and bright with this Fancy Feast Feastivites Advent Calendar Variety Pack Pate Wet Cat Food! Designed as an Advent calendar, this case contains 24 cans of wet cat food, each hidden behind a red window—simply peel one window open every day to reveal a whisker-licking gourmet entrée! This joyful case contains eight of some of the most paw-pular Purina Fancy Feat cat food recipes from the Medleys, Timeless Classics, Gourmet Naturals and Savory Centers collections. This jolly mix contains grain-free, high-protein and natural foods with added vitamins, minerals and nutrients. Your festive feline will get to enjoy the savory flavors of real beef, chicken, turkey, tuna and salmon and you’ll enjoy knowing that your adult cat is getting the 100% complete and balanced nutrition she needs, especially during the holiday season!