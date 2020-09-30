Fancii

Fancii Mynt Mani/pedi Device

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Perfect for at-home manicures and pedicures, this easy-to-use tool includes five attachments to file, sand, shape, and buff your nails - whether you use acrylics, or go *au naturale*. Its innovative design features a stand with a built-in UV light to help dry gel polish, while also keeping the attachments organized. **About Fancii** Fusing efficiency with a touch of modern glamour, Fancii delivers a collection of beauty tools that enhance your at-home routines. From mirror compacts with built-in LEDs to cleansing brushes and manicure devices, each product aims to help you look great and feel amazing.