Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Lux & Nyx
Fan Bag
$225.00
$180.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lux & Nyx
Lux & Nyx Fan Bag is cross-body, clutch, wristlet, belt bag, and shoulder bag all-in-one.
Need a few alternatives?
Kate Spade
Triple Gusset Crossbody
$113.00
$92.00
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Uniqlo
Nylon Mini Shoulder Bag
$14.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Everlane
The Form Bag
$236.00
$142.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Botkier
Cobble Hill Leather Crossbody Bag
$198.00
$89.10
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Cross-Body
promoted
Coach
Shay Crossbody
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Bueno of California
String Crossbody Bag
$29.99
$20.99
from
Target
BUY
Kate Spade
Triple Gusset Crossbody
$113.00
$92.00
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Loeffler Randall
Zelda Feather Baguette Crossbody
£187.00
£197.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted