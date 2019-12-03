Footed Pajamas
Family Matching Footed Christmas Onesies
$59.95$39.95
At Walmart
Footed Pajamas Family Matching Pjs. These footie pajamas were created to fit everyone in the family (including pets and plus size bodies). We produce them with 100% polyester brushed polar fleece which is super cozy. These onesie pajamas are the ideal go-to item for lazy lounge days, chilly nights, and bedtime fun! These make great gifts, too! Washing Instructions: Regular cycle with warm or cold water, tumble dry on low.