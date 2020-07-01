GOOGO

Family Inflatable Swimming Pool

$129.99

Summer Fun for Your Family: This inflatable swimming pool holds up to 162 gallons of water for lots of splashing fun. It's big enough to hold for 2-3 Kids and 1 Adult and deep enough to enjoy the pool party in the backyard. It's a fun pool for keeping friends and family cool in whole summer vacations. Durable & Long Life: Our swimming pool is constructed with super durable 0.4mm PVC environment-friendly materials, 50% thicker than most in the market, reducing the risk of punctures. What's more, a repair patch is included, extend your happy hours, allow for multiple uses for a long time. Easy to Use: The family lounge pool is easy to set up, you just need to simply spread out on the ground level, inflate in 3~4 minutes by electric pump (not included), fill the pool with water or balls and enjoy. Built-in drain plugs, very easy to drain and deflate, and folds up nicely too. Easy to store and carry, it is a must-have for summer backyard fun. Sturdy & Stable: The inflatable pool has 3 Individual Air Chambers that a withstand extra weight while preventing air leakage or spilling out water, so the pool is always ready for you. Plus, it makes the setup and cleanup work easier and faster. The wide side walls are comfortable and strong enough to lean against. It's more durable hence you and your kids will swimming all day long. Safe & Soft Inflatable Floor: The kiddie pool made of Naphthalene and Lead Free, BPA-free material(CPSIA, CPC and ASTM Certificates)guarantee the safety. The Thicken Bottom doesn't tear easily. It is super soft and comfortable for kids, as a extra cushion between the ground and kids, increase kids protection while playing.