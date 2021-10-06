Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
promoted
Eylure
False Eyelashes Luxe Silk Marquise – 3pr
$14.89
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
False Eyelashes Luxe Silk Marquise - 3pr
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Mented Cosmetics
Semi-matte Lipstick - 0.13oz
BUY
$18.39
Target
promoted
Mented Cosmetics
Semi-matte Lipstick - 0.13oz
BUY
$18.39
Target
promoted
The Lip Bar
Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick - 0.24oz
BUY
$12.99
Target
promoted
e.l.f
Liquid Metallic Eyeshadow - 0.1 Fl Oz
BUY
$5.00
Target
More from Eylure
promoted
Eylure
False Eyelashes Luxe Silk Marquise - 3pr
BUY
$14.89
Target
Eylure
Lash Illusion No.301
BUY
£10.00
Boots
Eylure
Pre-glued Texture No. 117 Lashes
BUY
$4.99
Ulta Beauty
Eylure
Pre Glued Naturals 003 False Lashes
BUY
£5.99
Superdrug
More from Makeup
promoted
Mented Cosmetics
Semi-matte Lipstick - 0.13oz
BUY
$18.39
Target
promoted
Mented Cosmetics
Semi-matte Lipstick - 0.13oz
BUY
$18.39
Target
promoted
The Lip Bar
Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick - 0.24oz
BUY
$12.99
Target
promoted
e.l.f
Liquid Metallic Eyeshadow - 0.1 Fl Oz
BUY
$5.00
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted