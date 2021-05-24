kate spade new york

Falling Flower Square Neck Bikini Top

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Kate Spade New York Swimwear Size Chart You will show off your taste for the finer things gracefully gliding to your poolside spot in the Kate Spade New York™ Falling Flower Square Neck Bikini Top w/ Adjustable Straps. Bralette swim top boasts a feminine square neckline, adjustable over-the-shoulder straps and molded soft cups with removable option for desired support and shape giving you the warm weather vibe you had been searching for. Bikini bottom not included. 85% nylon, 15% spandex. Hand wash cold in fresh water, lay flat to dry in the shade. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.