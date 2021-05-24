kate spade new york

Falling Flower High-waist Bottoms

$75.00 $55.99

Kate Spade New York Swimwear Size Chart Stake out your own piece of sandy paradise in the Kate Spade New York™ Falling Flower High-Waist Bottoms. High-waist bikini pant features a stunning floral allover print and a sensual high-cut leg design that will have everyone envious of your waterside look. Quick-dry, stretch fabric delivers comfortable wear both in and out of the water. Comfortable stretch waistband. Full rear coverage. Bikini top not included. Materials: 85% nylon, 15% Lycra® spandex. Hand wash cold, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 23 in Outseam: 5 in Front Rise: 12 1⁄2 in Back Rise: 11 1⁄2 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.