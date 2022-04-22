United States
Gracie Oaks
Fallah Wooden Planter Bench
$149.99$121.99
At Wayfair
Never choose between lending your patio a handy seat or planters again with a piece like this! Crafted from solid meranti hardwood, this piece features two planters with a bench joining them. Perfect for creating a shady nook or floral seat. The planters for this piece can be filled with your favorite ficus, rose bushes, or any other plants! Designed for year-round use, this hardwood bench is weather-resistant, although we recommend treating it yearly with wood oil to help it look its best.