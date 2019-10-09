Tarte

Fall Feels Eye & Cheek Palette

$25.00 $18.75

Buy Now Review It

At Tarte

WHAT IT IS Fall for our fan-fave formula dressed in flannel! This 8-shade eye & cheek palette featuring rosy & cozy hues fresh-picked for Fall delivers maximum pigment & payoff perfect for the pumpkin patch. SET INCLUDES mix of matte & metallic shades full-size Amazonian clay blush in nude rose shade creamy powder formula infused with Amazonian clay for maximum blendability & wear Always formulated without: Parabens • Mineral Oil • Phthalates • Triclosan • Sodium Lauryl Sulfate • Gluten