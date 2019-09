Weekday

Fall Beret

£12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Weekday

• Always free returns • Standard shipping: £3 / Free over £40 • Delivery: 2-3 working days • Shipping to: United Kingdom (please note that we don't ship to Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man) • Minimum order value: £5 • Pay with Credit Cards, Paypal or Klarna Customer service