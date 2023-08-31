Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Stella McCartney
Falabella 50mm Chain-embellished Mules
$337.00
$269.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
More from Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney
Https://www.farfetch.com/au/shopping/women/stella-mccar
BUY
$841.00
Farfetch
Stella McCartney
Mini Vegan-leather Cross-body Bag
BUY
£575.00
Selfridges
Stella McCartney
Zip Front Alter Mat Shirt Jacket
BUY
$2415.00
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney
Game On Metallic Intarsia-knit Sweater
BUY
£405.00
£675.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted