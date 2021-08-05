Fake Bake

Flawless Self-tanning Liquid

$27.57

Buy Now Review It

NEED A TAN TODAY? This tropical scented, non-sticky formula dries quickly for a beautiful, glowing tan that develops in about 4-6 hours. WE PROVIDE THE TOOLS, YOU ENJOY YOUR TAN - Fake Bake has a built-in color guide so you can see where you’re applying the self-tanning product on your skin, ensuring streak-free application. Also includes a professional mitt to assist with your new glow! NATURALLY WORKS WITH EVERY TONE - Fake Bake products work for everyone, no matter what skin tone or type you have, because our ingredients work to enhance your skin’s unique pigment. GET A TAN ON YOUR OWN TIME - Whether you need to apply on the go in the mornings, or you like to apply before bed and shower in the morning, the color stays completely natural and leaves your skin with a flawless glow. FAST ABSORBING FORMULA - Because this isn’t a lotion there’s no moisturizer in the product which usually contributes to the length of drying time; lotions take longer to soak into the skin. Fake Bake Flawless Self-Tan Liquid combines ease of application with intense professional color development. Flawless is applied with a professional mitt (included) in effortless gliding strokes for a perfectly even tan. The dual function cosmetic bronzer assists in making the application even easier (shows-where-it-goes) whilst providing an instant golden tan. The fast drying, fast absorbing formula is transfer resistant, so can be worn throughout the day. Formulated with Fake Bake’s exclusive triple tan formula (DHA boosted by DMI & Erythulose) for an intense tan that lasts longer. Suitable for all skin tones and skin types. Pleasantly fragranced with a tropical scent. No artificial preservatives or parabens.