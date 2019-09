Fake Bake

Fake Bake Flawless Self Tanning Liquid 170ml

£25.00 £15.50

Buy Now Review It

At JustMyLook

Fake Bake Flawless Self-Tan Liquid (170ml) is a best-selling fake tan that promotes a streak-free, golden-bronze tan. Formulated with naturally-derived tanning agents, this lightweight spray liquid develops in 4-6 hours and has a delicious tropical scent.Features a cosmetic colour guide making application easy.