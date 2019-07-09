Faithfull the Brand

Faithfull The Brand Meridian Wide High-rise Linen Trousers

£175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

On a cloudy day in the UK, we can think of nothing better than jetting off to the tropics to enjoy some much-needed sun. Luckily for you, FAITHFULL THE BRAND is here with its latest collection of summer-infused designs. Take these linen Meridian trousers as an example, which are crafted by the Bali-based label with a relaxed, wide fit. Cut with a high waistline, they’re cropped at the hemline making them ideal for pairing with raffia sandals.