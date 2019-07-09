Faithfull the Brand

Faithfull The Brand - Cette Puff-sleeved Linen Mini Dress

Considering how notorious the UK is for wet and windy weather, you can hardly blame us for lusting after a tropical holiday this summer. Where is our destination of choice? Bali, of course. The home of rice paddies and nasi goring is also the birthplace of FAITHFULL THE BRAND. This Cette mini dress is cut from breathable linen and adorned with smocking and puffed shoulders for extra flair; ideal for slipping on before a sunset walk along the ridge.