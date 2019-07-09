Faithfull the Brand

Faithfull The Brand - Cette Linen Mini Dress

£190.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

FAITHFULL THE BRAND is our kind of brand. Partly because it makes pieces like the Cette linen mini dress, which is such a good-looking and versatile piece for summer that, honestly, we’re not sure what we’d do without it. But mainly we love FAITHFULL because it takes its inspiration from vintage markets, designs everything in its studio in Bali and then has it produced locally by craftspeople the company has worked with for years.