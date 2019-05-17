Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Natural Collection
Fairtrade Papyrus Meteorite Vase
£34.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Natural Collection
Handmade by artisans in the Phillipines
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Threshold
Antiqued Stoneware Pitcher
$13.98
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Beistle
Beistle White Paper Lanterns, Assorted Sizes, 5 Paper Lanterns
$11.50
$9.96
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
West Elm
Peruvian Artisan Mirror
$49.00
from
Blueprint Registry
BUY
DETAILS
Totem Colorblocks
Scandinavian Folk Art Modern Wood Wall Hanging
$135.00
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted