Fair Trade Papyrus Meteorite Vase

£34.95

At Natural Collection

Product Description A unique hand crafted vase made by fair trade producers and featuring a sgraffito design achieved by scratching into the top layer to reveal the contrasting base colour and resulting in a beautiful finish. The vase has an off-white glaze and is made by artisans in the Philippines.17 x 17 x 20cm Ethics The Fair Trade Papyrus Meteorite Vase product ethics are indicated below. To learn more about these product ethics and to see related products, follow the links below. Handmade Fair Trade Philippines Customer Reviews There are currently no reviews to display for Fair Trade Papyrus Meteorite Vase Write a review Write your own review of this product, and get 10 Reward Points for each approved submission. Questions There are currently no questions to display about Fair Trade Papyrus Meteorite Vase.Do you need to know more about this product? Ask a question Ask a question About Natural Collection Select Here at Natural Collection, we've been supporting sustainable production, ethical innovation and green ideas since 1999. Our range is an ecologically considered collection, which highlights the importance of consumer choice in the belief that we all have huge power and responsibility to change the world according to what we choose to purchase.The Natural Collection range is produced in harmony with the natural world, harnessing nature’s benefits without exploiting her resources. We believe in responsible manufacture, from the gathering of environmentally friendly organic and recycled materials, right through to considerations of later recyclability and biodegradability. Delivery Standard UK Delivery - £3.95 Delivered via Hermes courier. UK orders will normally be received within 5 working days.Choose this option if you're not in a hurry to receive your order and we'll use the most efficient delivery method possible.Express Delivery £7.95 (Only available for UK delivery) Delivered via DPD courier, requires a signature upon delivery._Delivery next working day for orders placed before 2pm (Mon