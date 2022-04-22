Dr. Bronner's

Fair Trade & Organic Whole Kernel Virgin Coconut Oil

From body and hair care to cooking and baking, this Dr. Bronner's Fair Trade & Organic Whole Kernel Virgin Coconut Oil has so many uses for your home. Keep it stocked in your pantry or bathroom for a quick go-to when you’re looking to add extra conditioning to your skin or hair, bake or cook with a healthy oil, or even to use it as a mouthwash to improve your dental health. This organic coconut oil is biodegradable, USDA organic, soy-free, sulfate-free, nut-free, paraben-free, triclosan-free, fair trade, vegan, and never tested on animals.